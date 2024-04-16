SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,203 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

