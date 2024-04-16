11,195 Shares in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of First Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bank by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in First Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $239.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

