St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $403.60

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 403.60 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 407.80 ($5.08), with a volume of 164544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.20 ($5.17).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.87) to GBX 637 ($7.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 750 ($9.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($11.89) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 710.50 ($8.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 617.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,453.28). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

