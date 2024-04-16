Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,181 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.60 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

