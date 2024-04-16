Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,494 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.14% of AGCO worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

