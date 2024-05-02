Mather Group LLC. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

