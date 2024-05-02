iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,102,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,917,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

