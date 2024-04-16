Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

