Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Up 2.1%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$56.90 and last traded at C$56.37. Approximately 1,371,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,661,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.22.
Brookfield Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.68.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6225448 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
