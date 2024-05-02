Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Up 2.1%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$56.90 and last traded at C$56.37. Approximately 1,371,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,661,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.22.

Brookfield Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.68.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6225448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

About Brookfield

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

