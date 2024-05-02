Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
CSWC opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
