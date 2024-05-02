Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Montauk Renewables Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of -0.49. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNTK
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Montauk Renewables
- Trading Halts Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.