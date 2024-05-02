Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of -0.49. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNTK shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

