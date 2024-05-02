Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

