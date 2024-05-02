Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 180.60%. The business had revenue of C$118.40 million for the quarter.

TC stock opened at C$24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.05. Tucows has a 52-week low of C$21.82 and a 52-week high of C$45.42.

In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 21,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$478,393.15. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

