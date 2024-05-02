TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. TELA Bio has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.45. TELA Bio has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $11.26.

Several brokerages have commented on TELA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

