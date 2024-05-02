Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

