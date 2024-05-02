MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get MediWound alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MediWound

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.93. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MediWound by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.