Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) PT Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

Civeo Stock Performance

NYSE:CVEO opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $352.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Civeo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

