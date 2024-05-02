PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a PE ratio of 864.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AGS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.