CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Shares Up 0.4%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.36. 9,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

