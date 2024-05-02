Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

