TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 3.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

