DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,284 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 427,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in DouYu International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $275.01 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.02. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.20.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.