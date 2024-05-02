iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 7.05 and last traded at 7.03. Approximately 186,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 139,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.99.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 7.07 and a 200 day moving average of 6.79.

