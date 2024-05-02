Mather Group LLC. Has $536,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $92.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

