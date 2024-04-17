Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

