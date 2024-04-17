iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

