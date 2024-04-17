15,721 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,210,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,161,193 shares of company stock worth $101,430,410. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GTX opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

