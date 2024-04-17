Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BST opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

