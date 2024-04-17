Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.