Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $261,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 260,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $429,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.