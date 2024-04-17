Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 108.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 43.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Report on OPY

About Oppenheimer

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.