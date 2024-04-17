Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 23,207 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

