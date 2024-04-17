Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 769 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.