James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of James River Group worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 271,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 88.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Trading Up 2.8 %

JRVR stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

