Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Digi International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

