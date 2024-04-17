58,294 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Definitive Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,439 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 595,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DH

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.