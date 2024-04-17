Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 316.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

