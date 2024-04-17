Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $338.98 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.