Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $60.32.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

