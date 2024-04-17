Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.