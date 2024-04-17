Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

