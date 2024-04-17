Strs Ohio Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

