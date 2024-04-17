Strs Ohio Has $13.78 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

