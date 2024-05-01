Aware (AWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 40.09%.

Aware Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

