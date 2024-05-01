Critical Comparison: Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -16.34% CACI International 5.37% 13.80% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and CACI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A CACI International $6.70 billion 1.34 $384.73 million $17.31 23.24

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brand Engagement Network and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 2 10 0 2.83

CACI International has a consensus price target of $410.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given CACI International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Summary

CACI International beats Brand Engagement Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

