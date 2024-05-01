Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $55.50

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $58.14. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 33,069 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849 and sold 66,293 shares worth $5,104,822. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $9,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,614,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.