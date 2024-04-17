United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of United Airlines worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.