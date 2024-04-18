Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $75,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ACGL opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $95.01.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

