Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $74,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $100,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

