Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of DuPont de Nemours worth $83,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

